Traffic stop in Aberdeen leads to drug bust
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Jan 21st, a traffic stop was conducted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police Department.
During the traffic stop, Canine Neko was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 157 grams of methamphetamine, 11 ecstasy pills, 117 pills of suspected fentanyl, over $6400 in cash, & a stolen handgun.
Numerous charges are pending against the 30-year-old driver from California.
