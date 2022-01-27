Traffic stop in Aberdeen leads to drug bust

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Jan 21st, a traffic stop was conducted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Canine Neko was deployed and indicated the presence of drugs.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 157 grams of methamphetamine, 11 ecstasy pills, 117 pills of suspected fentanyl, over $6400 in cash, & a stolen handgun.

Numerous charges are pending against the 30-year-old driver from California.

