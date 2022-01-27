Catfish Bay preparing for Ice Fish Fest 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay will kick off at 10:30 am Saturday. Organizers will already have concessions set up and holes drilled into the ice ready for fishers by the time the event starts.

Ice Fish Fest began 12 years ago with a grand prize of $1,000, but as the competition continues to grow, so do the prizes.

“The biggest fish that gets caught out here wins $5,000 and we have over $25,000 in overall prizes,” said Catfish Bay Owner Jim Bruns.

Adults aren’t the only ones who could be getting some great prizes at the event.

“We have some youth divisions where the kids could actually win more than the adults. the biggest fish caught by anyone under 12 will win $750, and if it’s the biggest fish of the whole tournament, they’ll win $5,750,” said Jim Bruns.

Anyone can join in on the fun, and you don’t need to have the fanciest equipment to be competitive.

“Just bring what you’ve got. You don’t have to bring the best stuff. Sometimes people don’t have the best stuff, but they catch the biggest fish. It just kind of happens that way,” said Jim Bruns’ daughter, Amara.

The event has quickly become a family event as people young and old continue to come out every year.

”It’s a great way to spend some time together with the family no matter what age they are it’s just a cool event,” said Jim Bruns.

