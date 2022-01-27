Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Falling Temperatures Today

A few Flurries
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see steady to falling temperatures through the rest of our Thursday. The wind will start to pick up a bit, as well. We could have 30 mph wind gusts across parts of the region. There’s a slight chance for a few flurries to move through, as well. It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills will be dropping back below zero. Nice, but slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s in the northeast with 30s and 40s around the rest of the region.

This weekend will be mild with highs in the 30s north and 40s for most of us for both Saturday and Sunday. While there will be more of a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, we’ll have more sunshine Sunday and traveling looks to be easy-going for the weekend! Mild conditions will linger into the beginning of next week.

Changes next week include monitoring a potential winter storm moving into the Midwest next Tuesday and Wednesday followed by much colder temperatures briefly making a reappearance.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Temperatures Returning
Light Snow Possible
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Cold for Now, but Warmer by Wednesday
Breezy Conditions Returning
Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Forecast