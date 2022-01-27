Falling Temperatures Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see steady to falling temperatures through the rest of our Thursday. The wind will start to pick up a bit, as well. We could have 30 mph wind gusts across parts of the region. There’s a slight chance for a few flurries to move through, as well. It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills will be dropping back below zero. Nice, but slightly cooler temperatures return Friday with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 20s in the northeast with 30s and 40s around the rest of the region.

This weekend will be mild with highs in the 30s north and 40s for most of us for both Saturday and Sunday. While there will be more of a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, we’ll have more sunshine Sunday and traveling looks to be easy-going for the weekend! Mild conditions will linger into the beginning of next week.

Changes next week include monitoring a potential winter storm moving into the Midwest next Tuesday and Wednesday followed by much colder temperatures briefly making a reappearance.

