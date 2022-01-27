Free yard signs to promote diversity in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Human Rights Commission announces they will provide free locally designed yard signs to promote diversity.

These signs are intended to complement the signs the Commission has distributed for the past several years that display multilingual expressions of the sentiment “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

It is the hope of the Brookings Human Rights Commission that displaying these signs will not only reinforce the City’s welcoming environment, but will also propel residents to reach out to their neighbors, build bridges of connection, and foster further dialogue.

The signs are made possible, in part, by a donation from Van and Barb Fishback. The Brookings Human Rights Commission would like to remind everyone participating that the signs must be placed in your yard, not on the boulevard or public property.

Signs may be picked up at the Brookings City & County Government Center, 520 3rd Street, Suite 230, City Administration offices.

The Brookings Human Rights Commission has the power to investigate allegations of discrimination. Other programs include:

The study of the existence, character, causes, and extent of discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, property rights, education, and public services.

Advise and provide a forum for those subjected to unfair and discriminatory practices in the City and County.

Advise City officials concerning issues of discrimination.

Conducting educational programs and disseminating information to further the commission’s policy to eliminate discrimination in the city.

As appointed by the Mayor, serve as the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) liaison for the City of Brookings.

