Gov. Noem announces tax cut legislations for businesses and firearms

Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced legislation to eliminate taxes and fees associated with starting or renewing a business and obtaining a concealed carry permit in South Dakota.

“South Dakota is already among the most business-friendly states in America. With this action, we will make it even easier to do business here,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We also guarantee the right of our people to keep and bear arms. It will not cost you a penny to exercise your Second Amendment rights in South Dakota.”

Noem says the bill eliminates all fees associated with starting or renewing a domestic business with the Secretary of State in South Dakota. It also eliminates all fees for concealed carry permits in the state.

You can read Governor Noem’s tax cut legislation here.

