Hartford Burger Battle wrapping up another year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls metro has been inundated with burgers throughout January. Hartford’s local businesses have had their own competition and tasty concoctions. The competition will end soon at the end of January; but, Megan Jansick with the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce says this year has swelled with interest and is worth participating in before a champion is crowned.

