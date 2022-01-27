Avera Medical Minute
House bill on medical pot edibles fails to pass

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A bill to bar the sale of sweetened medical marijuana products and gummies has failed to pass the South Dakota House.

The bill would have banned the sale of cannabis products with “added sweeteners, flavorings, or colorings.”

The Republican-controlled House has been more receptive to substantive changes to the voter-passed medical marijuana law than the Senate.

But the 21 to 47 vote that killed the bill shows lawmakers are treading cautiously as they put their mark on the new law.

