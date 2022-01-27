Avera Medical Minute
House fire North of Sioux Falls under investigation

House fire
House fire(DRG Media Group/ Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday night, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a residential house.

The call came in at approximately 10:00 p.m. Smoke and flames were visible from the back of the house located North of Sioux Falls.

The fire crew knocked down the flames on the exterior, entered the home, and made sure there were no further fire extensions within approximately 20 minutes of arriving.

All of the residents were able to get out safely. Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was extinguished.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes and when it is time to discard hot embers, ensure they are thoroughly cooled and moved to a safe location away from any combustibles.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

