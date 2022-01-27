January 26th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the Sioux Falls Swim Team’s short course meet, Watertown’s Jazmyn Lunn edges Aberdeen’s Genna Jorgenson by eight hundreths of a second in the 200 meter freestyle.

Brandon Valley’s Dominic Tucker looks to be in trouble with Chance Sar-da getting the count for a pin, until some however reversing it and scoring points that would lead to a victory.

Some sensational slams highlight our countdown starting with O’Gorman’s Gavin Muirhead stealing and throwing one down at Aberdeen.

We give the edge to Dakota State’s Berto Gittens for getting it done one handed on the ally oop!

Yet our top play comes from Platte-Geddes’ Jackson Neumann who had a prayer answered to beat Gregory.

And Those are your Plays of the Week.

