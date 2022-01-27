Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

LIVE @ 9:00 - Legislative & governor news conferences

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
Governor Kristi Noem and legislative leadership will hold separate media availabilities Thursday morning.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and legislative leadership will hold separate media availabilities Thursday morning.

The Democrat legislative leadership’s press conference will begin at 9:00.

The Republican legislative leadership’s press conference will begin at 9:30.

Governor Noem’s press conference will begin at 10:30.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

Dakota State announces $90M cyber-research initiative
FILE - Advocates for transgender people march from the South Dakota governor's mansion to the...
“Anti-trans” bills are about elections, not protecting kids, activists say
"Anti-Trans bills are about elections, not protecting kids, LGBTQ activists say
DSUs announcement Wednesday lays out a public-private partnership plan between the university,...
Dakota State announces $90M cyber-research initiative