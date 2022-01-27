LIVE @ 9:00 - Legislative & governor news conferences
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem and legislative leadership will hold separate media availabilities Thursday morning.
The Democrat legislative leadership’s press conference will begin at 9:00.
The Republican legislative leadership’s press conference will begin at 9:30.
Governor Noem’s press conference will begin at 10:30.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.