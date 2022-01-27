Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after...
Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Busy day at the Capitol: Lawmakers tackling redistricting, medical marijuana, teacher pay and...
Gov. Noem announces tax cut legislations for businesses and firearms
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout
This photo provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a burrowing owl in a habitat...
Fake poop helps evicted owls settle into new neighborhood