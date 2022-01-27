Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.(WEKWEK // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNHURST, Pa. (Gray News) – A man was arrested after being accused of beating another person with a metal skillet who refused an offer of potatoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.

That’s when the man became “suddenly enraged” and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes into the victim’s face without warning, according to police.

Authorities said he went on to beat the person so hard with the skillet that the handle snapped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and a significant head injury.

The man cooking the potatoes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

Will Good was left paralyzed after a car crash in April 2021 in which he was an Uber passenger.
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pauses while speaking during a media briefing at the...
Austin orders more focus on limiting civilian casualties
Uber passenger paralyzed in crash sues company for $63 million
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’