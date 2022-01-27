Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.(Disneyland Paris)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Minnie Mouse will have a special outfit as Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary in March.

She called upon British designer Stella McCartney to create her first pantsuit.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said.

The fashion designer created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.

The pantsuit is a symbol of progress for a new generation as Minnie will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney said.

McCartney will also design a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of International Women’s Rights Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Buttigieg vows help as US car fatalities keep spiking higher
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
The annual Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay will kick off at 10:30 am Saturday.
Catfish Bay preparing for Ice Fish Fest 2022
Someone You Should Know: Dawn Marie Johnson