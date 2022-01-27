Northwestern and DWU get swept in GPAC basketball Wednesday night

MITCHELL, S.D. and SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It was a bad night Wednesday for Northwestern and DWU fans in GPAC basketball.

The Red Raiders were swept in Sioux City by Morningside. The 14th-ranked women hung with #8 Morningside before the Mustangs galloped to an 81-63 win as Sophia Peppers had 23 and Sierra Mitchell 19 points. Emilee Danner led Northwestern (19-4, 11-4) with 11 points.

Alex Van Kalsbeek was game high scorer with 22 points, but Morningside edged the Red Raiders 83-80 in the men’s game. Aiden Vanderloo led the Mustangs with 19 points.

At the Corn Palace, Ashten Van Beek was dominant with 25 points as Dordt edged DWU 67-65. Jada Campbell led DWU (17-6, 9-6) with 16 points as the Tigers dropped to 4th place in the GPAC.

In the men’s game Dordt trailed at the half but rallied for an 81-73 win with Luke Ronkin leading the way for the Defenders with 22 points. Jeffrey Schuch had 16 and Koln Oppold 15 points for the Tigers.

