Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When we think of opioid abuse, many might think it’s something that only impacts younger people. But it’s an issue for all age groups.

That’s why Volunteers of America is looking to raise awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly.

The organization’s prevention resource center visited Prairie Creek Lodge in Sioux Falls Wednesday to talk with residents about opioid safety and how to safely dispose of them.

They say it’s important to be aware of the dangers of certain prescriptions.

“They are prescribed a lot of medication at that age, and we want to make sure that they are their own best advocates. Do we need to take this medication? Some people absolutely do and that’s why they’re necessary, but they’re very addictive medications as well. " said Michelle Majeres, Volunteers of America, Dakotas Prevention Coordinator.

Advocates say you should talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the potential dangers of each medication you might take.

They also say it’s important to keep them out of the hands of kids or grandchildren, so store them in a safe place.

For more information on opioid addiction and prevention services, visit avoidopioidsd.com.

The website can also lead you to a location to drop off unwanted prescription drugs.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly
Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
South Dakota COVID update: Death toll rises, active cases down
Kristi Noem
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal