Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When we think of opioid abuse, many might think it’s something that only impacts younger people. But it’s an issue for all age groups.

That’s why Volunteers of America is looking to raise awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly.

The organization’s prevention resource center visited Prairie Creek Lodge in Sioux Falls Wednesday to talk with residents about opioid safety and how to safely dispose of them.

They say it’s important to be aware of the dangers of certain prescriptions.

“They are prescribed a lot of medication at that age, and we want to make sure that they are their own best advocates. Do we need to take this medication? Some people absolutely do and that’s why they’re necessary, but they’re very addictive medications as well. " said Michelle Majeres, Volunteers of America, Dakotas Prevention Coordinator.

Advocates say you should talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the potential dangers of each medication you might take.

They also say it’s important to keep them out of the hands of kids or grandchildren, so store them in a safe place.

For more information on opioid addiction and prevention services, visit avoidopioidsd.com.

The website can also lead you to a location to drop off unwanted prescription drugs.

