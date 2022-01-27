South Dakota COVID update: Death toll rises, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, but active cases declined on Thursday.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by eight to 404. This number has hovered around 400 for the past several weeks.

The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the total death toll in South Dakota to 2,628.

The state saw 1,358 additional coronavirus cases Thursday. However, those cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by more than 700 to 34,753.

The state’s seven-day PCR test positivity rate is 37.9% percent, which is still well above the state’s pandemic average of 15.2%.

