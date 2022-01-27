Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota COVID update: Death toll rises, active cases down

File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.(CDC, CNN, file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations rose, but active cases declined on Thursday.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by eight to 404. This number has hovered around 400 for the past several weeks.

The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19, raising the total death toll in South Dakota to 2,628.

The state saw 1,358 additional coronavirus cases Thursday. However, those cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by more than 700 to 34,753.

The state’s seven-day PCR test positivity rate is 37.9% percent, which is still well above the state’s pandemic average of 15.2%.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly
Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly
Raising awareness about opioid abuse among the elderly
Kristi Noem
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal