Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal

AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Members of the legislative committee considering the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg say that they and their constituents have been subjected to a coordinated telemarketing campaign.

The calls have been coming from an out-of-state company, according to a release from Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham).

“An out-of-state company has been calling South Dakota residents, encouraging them to say yes to a call transfer to sitting members of the (impeachment) committee,” the release explains. Gosch clarified that a majority of the lawmakers on the committee had also personally received the calls themselves.

“This telemarketing firm is using a nonfactual, distasteful, and inappropriate script to insight public outrage,” Gosch said in a statement. “It is is clear to me that whoever is behind this movement is trying to impede, influence, or taint the ongoing investigation of this committee. We are looking into is behind this.”

When asked about the telemarketing campaign Thursday morning, Gov. Kristi Noem said she had just been made aware of its existence earlier that day. Noem has previously called for Ravnsborg’s resignation.

The House Select Committee on Investigation is scheduled to meet on Monday evening.

