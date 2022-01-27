Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota judge blocks medication abortion restriction

Planned Parenthood
Planned Parenthood(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required abortion-seekers to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used for a medication abortion.

The following is the judge’s order.

<iframe

src=”https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/21190890-tro-planned-parenthood-v-noem/?embed=1&amp;responsive=1&amp;title=1″

title=”TRO - Planned Parenthood v Noem (Hosted by DocumentCloud)”

width=”700″

height=”905″

style=”border: 1px solid #aaa; width: 100%; height: 800px; height: calc(100vh - 100px);”

sandbox=”allow-scripts allow-same-origin allow-popups allow-forms allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox”

></iframe>

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

The annual Ice Fish Fest at Catfish Bay will kick off at 10:30 am Saturday.
Catfish Bay preparing for Ice Fish Fest 2022
Someone You Should Know: Dawn Marie Johnson
The 42nd annual Okoboji Winter Games takes place this weekend.
Okoboji Winter Games get started today
Governor Kristi Noem and legislative leadership will hold separate media availabilities...
LIVE @ 10:30 - Gov. Noem news conference