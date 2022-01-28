17-year-old dies in fatal crash

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Parkston.

There were two people in the 2006 Chrysler Sebring. The driver lost control after swerving to avoid hitting a deer. The car went into a ditch, hit a tree, and rolled.

The 17-year-old male passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the Parkston hospital. The 17-year-old male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, received minor injuries.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members. Charges are pending against the driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

