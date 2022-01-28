Coyote men and women try to keep win streaks going against Bison

VERMILLION, SD and FARGO, ND(Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota men to the floor at home Thursday night against NDSU trying to make it 6 consecutive wins while the women traveled to Fargo looking for their 15th straight, extending the longest streak in Division One.

Women’s Recap (Courtesy USD Athletics)

Fifth-year senior guard Chloe Lamb’s 21 points led the Coyotes in a 78-59 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Scheels Center.

South Dakota (17-4, 10-0) has won 15-straight games, extending the nation’s longest winning streak. It was also USD’s ninth-straight road victory.

“Each game, especially since we have entered the second round of conference will continue to present new challenges and our young ladies found a way to pick up a very good road victory this evening,” said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. “We will now need to quickly prepare for another tough test on Saturday afternoon!”

Lamb led four Coyotes in double-figures in the win. It marked her fifth 20-point game of the season and 19th game in double-figures. She tied her career-high of six assists in the game, while adding three rebounds and a pair of steals to her stat line.

Fifth-year senior Liv Korngable added 17 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Second-year freshman Maddie Krull and freshman Grace Larkins joined them in double-figures. Krull scored 12 points, grabbed four boards and handed out four assists. Larkins was 4-of-4 from the field for 11 points. Tonight marked Krull’s third-straight double-figure game and Larkins’ third time in double-digits in the last five outings.

Both sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven and fourth-year junior Allison Peplowski tallied six points. Sjerven added eight rebounds, a block and a steal to her stat line. Second-year freshman Kyah Watson rounded out the scoring with five points.

North Dakota State (8-12, 4-6) was led by Heaven Hamling’s 14 points with four 3-pointers. Abby Schulte also reached double-figures with 12 points, helped by going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

South Dakota shot 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field and 40 percent (8-of-20) from behind the arc.

NDSU made 45.7 percent (21-of-46) from the floor. The Bison finished 11-of-25 (44.0 percent) from the free-throw line on the night, making just 6-of-18 in the second half. NDSU made more trips to the line than any Coyote opponent so far this season.

The Coyote defense forced 21 Bison turnovers in the game, capitalizing with 20 points-off turnovers.

South Dakota’s road trip continues Saturday at North Dakota. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at The Betty in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Men’s Recap (Courtesy USD Athletics)

South Dakota’s Tasos Kamateros’ game-winning 3 came a split second after the second-half horn sounded and North Dakota State ran away in overtime for a 74-62 victory Thursday in a Summit League battle for third place inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Sam Griesel scored 20 points and had a game-high 11 rebounds to lead the Bison (14-7, 6-3 Summit) while Tyree Eady totaled 17 on 7-of-9 shooting. South Dakota’s Kruz Perrott-Hunt had a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting while Mason Archambault chipped in 19.

It was a game with 13 ties and eight lead changes. The largest advantage for either team over the final 16 minutes of regulation was four points. But NDSU scored the first 12 points of overtime to end South Dakota’s five-game win streak.

The Coyotes (12-8, 5-4) had two uncharacteristic misses from the free-throw line in the final 95 seconds of regulation, but wound up with the final shot anyway with the score tied at 60-60. The Bison doubled Perrott-Hunt to force a pass to Kamateros for a wide open 3 that missed the mark. Archambault rebounded, kicked back to Kamateros for a second chance that rang true. A quick replay saw the ball still in Kamateros’ palm as the clock hit zeroes.

Overtime ruined what had been a solid defensive effort for South Dakota. The Coyotes held Bison big man Rocky Kreuser to six points in regulation and eight points in all on 2-of-11 shooting. Kreuser was averaging more than 18 points in conference play. NDSU averages eight triples per game, but was 4-of-15 from beyond the arc in regulation.

“I told the guys in the locker room that you can’t fault our effort and how hard we played, we just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch, missed some shots we normally make and missed some free throws we normally make and that was disappointing,” said USD head coach Todd Lee.

“Give North Dakota State credit,” said Lee. “They are long and athletic and they’ve played together for what seems like forever with Kreuser, Griesel and Eady. There’s a reason why those guys are first-team, all-league guys.”

Grant Nelson, the reigning Summit Sixth Man of the Year, came off the bench for the second straight game for NDSU and offered 10 points in 21 minutes. His put-back dunk with 1:09 left put the Bison ahead 60-59. South Dakota’s bench got a career-high nine rebounds from Damani Hayes and all but one of those came in the second half, but the bench provided just two free throws in the scoring column. Perrott-Hunt, Archambault and Boogie Anderson (10 points) accounted for all but nine of South Dakota’s points.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since North Dakota State’s four-point win in the semifinals of last year’s Summit League Tournament. The rematch is less than two weeks from now in Fargo. South Dakota next hosts North Dakota at 4 p.m. Saturday.

