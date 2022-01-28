Criminal investigators report two separate shootings are connected

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Criminal investigators report a shooting in eastern Custer County occurred on Thursday and is related to a different shooting on the Pine Ridge reservation.

Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig confirmed that the DCI agents are assisting with a shooting incident in eastern Custer County near Red Shirt Table.

The incident was related to a separate shooting incident that occurred on the Pine Ridge Reservation and an officer from the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Safety was involved.

At this time one individual is deceased and two individuals are in custody. The officer was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.

