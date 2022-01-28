Fantastic Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another pretty nice day on tap across the region! After some chilly temperatures and feels-like temperatures to start the day, we’re going to see decreasing cloud cover across the region and plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the east to the low 40s out west. The wind should stay pretty light today.

This weekend will be mild and pleasant for much of the area. We’ll be above freezing everywhere on Saturday and Sunday as temperatures continue to rise. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend and remain dry. The mild conditions will continue on Monday, but then some more changes are on the way by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indications are that a stronger winter storm will move through the Midwest next Tuesday and Wednesday. There is good agreement that the bulk of this storm will remain to our south. We will see chances for light snow on Tuesday and Wednesday (mainly along and south of I-90), but a majority of this snow will be off to our south.

Colder air settles in behind this storm system for a few days and will lead to likely another round of Wind Chill alerts, but then temperatures will rebound again by next weekend.

