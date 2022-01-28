Lewis & Clark Regional Water System receives $12 million to expand their drinking water project

SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kim Renolds announced Friday that the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System (L&C) will be receiving $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

This money will be used for infrastructure in Iowa that is part of its expansion from 45 million gallons a day (MGD) to 60.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates Iowa’s commitment to the project and the people it serves. This $12 million award will enable a significant expansion of Lewis & Clark,” said Reynolds. The funding brings the State of Iowa’s total financial commitment to the tristate drinking water project to just over $19 million.

Unlike the 45 Millions-of-Gallons-per-Day (MGD) base system that is being constructed with a 90% cost share from the federal government and three states, the member cities and rural water systems are responsible for 100% of the cost for the 15 MGD expansion.

All 20 have agreed to participate in the expansion; in today’s dollars estimated at just over $100 million. “Even though some members are not even connected yet, the drought the last two years has made it clear to all of us that we need more water for our long-term economic development and quality of life than what we reserved way back in 1993. This directly benefits the homes and businesses who purchase water from our respective utilities,” said Chairman Murray Hulstein, Sioux Center’s Utilities Manager.

The $12 million will be used to construct three pump stations by Hull, Larchwood, and Lebanon, as well as a ground storage reservoir near Hull and adding pumps to the existing Dove Avenue pump station northwest of Rock Rapids.

Construction of portions of the expansion is being done concurrently with the construction of the base system in order to realize significant cost savings and efficiencies. Five members of Lewis & Clark are not yet connected – Hull, Sioux Center, Sheldon, and Sibley in IA, as well as Madison, SD.

It is expected that all members will be connected by 2025. Completion of the expansion is estimated to take another five to seven years beyond that.

None of the additional 15 MGD can be delivered until 100% of the expansion is completed.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.