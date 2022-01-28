ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 7:05 PM: It is with the utmost sadness that the Office of Attorney General announces that Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 28, 2022. He was 68.

We know Wayne was a widely respected and well-known public figure, but we ask that his family be allowed time to grieve in private.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home, for both public and private services.

UPDATE: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem responsive after being taken to hospital.

“He is in the hospital and they’re treating him. The next 12 hours are crucial.”

That’s what Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s brother Allan said following Stenehjem’s hospitalization Friday morning. As of 3 p.m., Stenehjem is responsive and awaiting test results.

Allan confirmed that Stenehjem fell this morning in his home and was found before being taken to the hospital. Allan said he had been dealing with an ulcer and that inflammation might have been the cause of Stenehjem’s fall.

“If it were his heart, that would be one thing. An ulcer, you know, you have an ulcer that’s inflamed, it causes problems, that’s different than if you are not in good health. He’s in great health. I just don’t want to send a message that it’s a dire situation, because I don’t think it is. But he’s strong, you know, he’s a strong son of a [expletive],” said Allan.

At 2 p.m., Allan said the next 12 hours are crucial. Stenehjem announced in December he wouldn’t seek re-election when his term is up in 2022.

When asked what he plans to do after retirement, he said he’s going to spend time with his wife, especially riding bicycle. We’ll have more on this story as it unfolds.

ORIGINAL STORY: North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem responsive after being taken to hospital.

Stenehjem’s brother Allan Stenehjem confirmed to Your News Leader that Stenehjem was found at his home on Friday morning at 8:27 a.m. and was brought to a hospital in Bismarck.

Allan says Stenehjem is responsive and awaiting test results. He says the condition was caused by an inflamed ulcer. Allan says Stenehjem is in “great” health and doesn’t think this is a “dire” situation. According to doctors, the next twelve hours are ‘crucial.’

Stenehjem is the longest-serving Attorney General in state history. He announced his retirement in December.

