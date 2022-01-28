New options develop to foster, host temporary homes for South Dakota children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Recently, Governor Noem asked for 300 families to come forward to become foster families. They’re at the halfway mark to the goal.

If you’re considering foster care, there are several options to choose from. The traditional foster placement is initiated by the Department of Social Services. Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill says you need to be at least 21.

“They can be single, married divorced. They can be parents. They can be grandparents. they can be people with or without children living in a house or an apartment,” said Gill.

There are 30 hours of training, mostly at your own pace, and an ongoing time commitment.

“There might be school considerations appointments, doctor’s therapy,” said Gill.

If you foster through the state, they often pay for important expenses such as daycare. Medicaid is also provided to each child.

There are other organizations now finding temporary homes for children.

Harbor Families, part of Lifeline Children’s services, has an option similar to foster care, but the parent places the child in care before the child is taken away.

“Harbor family host families care for their kids as they work through a crisis. At any moment they can come and be reunited with their kids, they can come to visit their children, it’s totally voluntary,” said Chuck Jespersen, state director of the program.

Harbor Family also requires training and background checks.

“Family is obviously screened by one of our social workers. They have to go through state-approved training,” said Jespersen.

There can be some help with daycare and other expenses, as individuals donate for the program.

The selection process to become a host family is different, as the ministry can deny joining the program, based on lifestyle or religious beliefs.

“Part of that vetting process is that they would agree with our statement of faith,” said Jespersen.

Some families choose to foster through the state, be a host family through a ministry, or both.

Although there is a need across the state, the largest demand for foster families is in Rapid city and Central South Dakota.

