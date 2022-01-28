Avera Medical Minute
Noem campaign says it raised $8.5 million last year

(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem reelection campaign says that she has raised $8.5 million in 2021.

She is touting a historical fundraising haul for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate.

The Republican governor has $7.3 million on hand across multiple committees, according to her campaign.

Noem has created both a federal political action committee and an in-state reelection campaign account.

Recent financial filings for neither were available Friday.

Noem faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former House Speaker who is running to the right of Noem.

His recent financial filings were not yet available from the Secretary of State.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

