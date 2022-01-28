Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pittsburgh bridge collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.

Three people are reportedly hurt with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the mayor, but no fatalities have been reported.

Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.

A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning.(Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.

A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.

Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.

The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AG impeachment committee grill law enforcement on investigation merits
Impeachment committee subjected to telemarketing campaign pushing for Ravnsborg removal
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Drug Bust
Traffic stop in Aberdeen leads to drug bust
File graphic from the CDC of COVID-19.
South Dakota COVID update: Death toll rises, active cases down
Governor Kristi Noem and legislative leadership will hold separate media availabilities...
VIDEO: Gov. Noem, Legislative leadership news conferences

Latest News

Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Many cite those historic driver shortages as one of the many reasons for product shortages and...
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
Fire at mobile home
Structure fire at mobile home in Sioux Falls