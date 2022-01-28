SDSU men remain unbeaten in Summit League play with 96-61 win

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU men took on the Fighting Hawks of North Dakota Thursday night trying to keep their Summit League record unblemished.

South Dakota State posted a dominant 96-61 victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday to improve to 9-0 in conference play.Five Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Douglas Wilson’s 23 points and six rebounds as Baylor Scheierman poured in 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Luke Appel also finished with 13 points while Zeke Mayo and Matt Mims combined for 6-of-11 from behind the arc and each scored 11 points.

SDSU (18-4, 9-0 Summit League) shot 57.8 percent from the field, 52.2 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. The Jacks out-rebounded the Fighting Hawks 39-30 and had a pounding 48 points in the paint compared to the opponent’s 26 points. First half action kicked off with an immediate SDSU lead that quickly became double figures. After UND (4-17, 0-8) cut the lead to make it a 12-6 game at the 13:32 mark, the Jackrabbits went on a 12-0 run over the next 5:47 of the game and held the Fighting Hawks scoreless.

Wilson was hot during the first half, scoring 16 of his 23 points in the first 20 minutes of game time, as SDSU splashed in eight 3-pointers during the first period enroute to a 41-21 advantage at the break.Jackrabbit dominance continued in the second half as SDSU scored the first nine points out of the gate. The scoring runs continued throughout the period for the yellow and blue to help push the game out of reach. The Jacks made eight of their final nine field goal attempts in the game to officially secure their ninth straight victory.

GAME NOTES

Wilson is now 27th on the SDSU all-time scoring list with 1,166 career points

Aaron Fiegen tied his career high with four points

Six different Jackrabbits hit a 3-pointer in tonight’s contest

SDSU has scored 90+ points ten times this season, including the last three straight games

Up Next: SDSU will host North Dakota State at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Frost Arena.

