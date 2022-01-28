The SDSU women’s basketball team has been piling up points in recent wins

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women are kind of flying under the radar a bit after that loss to the Coyotes. But they scored 114 points in a win last weekend against a team that led USD at half-time.

So clearly Aaron Johnston’s team is getting better as the season has progressed and right now they are playing terrific basketball. I guess that’s what you want as a coach.

Aaron Johnston says, ”Well we played really well last week in both games. The Saturday game was exceptional offensively, but in both games we really executed, we made shots. I really like the balance that we’re playing with and so that’s a great example of the kind of offensive team that we can be.”

The Jacks will try and keep their high-scoring machine going Thursday night at North Dakota and then Saturday at North Dakota State. They are one game back of South Dakota in the Summit League standings.

