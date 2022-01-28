South Dakota COVID update: Death toll and number of hospitalizations rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday the South Dakota health officials say the death toll and hospitalizations are on the rise.

The CDC says the nation is still seeing a high transmission rate and the country’s deaths due to COVID are also increasing. That is also the case for South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine additional deaths due to COVID-19 Friday, raising the total death toll in South Dakota to 2,637.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by seven to 411.

The state also saw 1,145 additional coronavirus cases Friday. However, South Dakota did see 1,106 recoveries as the number of active infections decreased to 33647.

