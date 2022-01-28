Structure fire at mobile home in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at approximately 9:20 pm, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 4102 N Harley Place. Metro Communications Dispatch indicated reports of flames coming from a mobile home. The first arriving company transmitted that the mobile home was fully engulfed by fire and that the neighboring home was beginning to catch fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the neighboring home and confirmed all occupants had exited both homes. Crews experienced difficulties with water supply due to damage to a supply hose caused by a vehicle and a long distance to the nearest fire hydrant.

The main body of fire was extinguished within 20 minutes. Crews remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no civilian injuries and one minor firefighter injury.

The fire is currently under investigation and the home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of not driving over fire hoses on emergency scenes, as well as having a fire escape plan and working smoke detectors throughout your home.

