Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Study: Vitamin D, fish oil may help prevent autoimmune disease

Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.
Vitamin D and fish oil supplements may help prevent autoimmune disease, according to researchers.(Source: Live 5)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows Vitamin D could help reduce the risk of autoimmune disorders.

Those are conditions like Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Thyroid Diseases, and Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

A professor at Harvard Medical School, who works with such conditions authored the study.

She observed people 50 and older, who have been taking 2,000 IU of D3 for more than five years.

According to research, patients had a 22% lower chance of developing an autoimmune disorder.

The study also finds fish oil might also assist in preventing such conditions.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls police officer makes a food delivery, after arresting the Door Dash driver.
Sioux Falls police officer makes Door Dash delivery after driver’s arrest
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
After pushback, Noem alters Custer State Park expansion plan
(KEVN)
Noem’s chief of staff compares transgender athlete participation to terrorism
Homeowners were pleased with what they said they were told initially: either reverting the land...
Good Earth Campground concerns brought to Lincoln County Commissioners

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Ex-cop’s trial for Taylor raid offers new chance for justice
A suspect led Houston police on a chase Thursday that ended with him wounding three officers in...
Video shows shootout between suspect and Houston Police
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way