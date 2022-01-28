Thursday’s H.S. Basketball recap with highlights from 5 games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night of high school basketball Thursday night and we’ve got highlights from 5 games.

Dakota Valley traveled to SF Christian for a boys/girls doubleheader. The Panther boys are the top-ranked team in Class “A” with a perfect record. And it remained that way when the Panthers edged the Chargers 60-54 thanks to 27 points from Isaac Bruns. Logan Schipper had 16 for SFC.

The girls game had the Chargers upsetting #4 Dakota Valley by that same score 60-54.

The top-ranked Roosevelt boys in Class “AA” hosted #5 Jefferson. The Riders built a 17 point lead after 3 quarters and hung on to win 61-54 and remain unbeaten for the year.

#4AA Washington took on cross-town rival Lincoln at the Patriots gym. And what a game this turned out to be. It took 3 overtimes for JT Rock and his Pats to pull off the upset 83-81 in a great high school basketball game.

And the 2nd-ranked Washington girls played at the Jefferson Cavaliers. The Warriors edged the Cavs 45-42.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.