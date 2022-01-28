Avera Medical Minute
Vikings new GM is ready to roll up his sleeves

Adofo-Menash makes great first impression with the media
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -If first impressions mean anything, I’d say today was a big success for the Minnesota Vikings. That’s because they introduced their new General Manager to the media today in Eden Prairie.

Kwesi Adofo-Menash has spent the last two years as Vice President of football operations with the Cleveland Browns and comes very highly regarded.

He also knows the expectations of Vikings fans are very high and is ready for the challenge. Kwesi Adofo-Menash says, ”When I see problems now I kind of get this smile on my face and I think of my mom and roll up my sleeves and that’s when I’m most comfortable. She’s everything to me. My late father, he’s not here today. One of the things that he was best at was telling me how proud he was of me.”

The Princeton grad, who seems very likable, will make $12 million dollars over the next 4 years as Rick Spielman’s replacement. His first item will be to hire Mike Zimmer’s replacement. And luckily for the Vikes, their are still plenty of good candidates out there.

