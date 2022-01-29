Meet South Dakota children available for adoption

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When a child comes into care, the goal is to reunify the family.

When it becomes apparent that a child can’t return, another option is adoption.

An organization creates videos of children available for adoption in South Dakota. The goal is to capture someone’s attention and heart.

“There’s a family for everybody,” said Kristi Woolsey with South Dakota Kids Belong.

With the blessing of the Department of Social Services, the videos are created and distributed among churches and online.

The kids meet at a church and play games. When a child feels comfortable, they get in front of the camera to discuss what they would like in a family.

“They know the reason they’re there and to find a permanent family through adoption,” said Woolsey.

The videos are working.

“2020 We did videos of 11 children and 10 of them are now moving towards adoption with a family,” said Woolsey.

Interested families can contact DSS.

“We also can help facilitate adoption discussions,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Once again, after we are certain that the reunification with the biological parents it’s important to be an option.”

Another option comes from a private ministry.

“With the Lifeline Children’s Services, foster care adoption program, prospective parents can be placed with these kids and many times sibling groups in foster care who need forever families,” said Lifeline state director Chuck Jespersen.

Lifeline reaches beyond the state borders.

“We can work with kids in the foster care system who need forever homes, in multiple states,” said Jespersen.

The hope in finding these permanent families is that a child will not age out, and face a launch into a world alone.

“You know, wanted and chosen and belong with somebody and loved and it’s a beautiful thing,” said Woolsey.

South Dakota Kids Belong also partners with local businesses to provide discounts or assistance to foster and adoptive families through their app, which is already active in Rapid City and Mitchell. When a community has ten businesses willing to help, the app becomes available to foster families in that area as well.

