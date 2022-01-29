Avera Medical Minute
Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts a look at South Dakota bridges

Pittsburgh bridge collapse prompts a look at South Dakota bridges
By Cordell Wright
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - News of the collapsed bridge that injured several people in Pittsburgh encouraged us to examine the nearly 6,000 bridges in South Dakota.

There are more than 1,000 bridges in the state listed in poor condition by the U.S. Department of transportation.

“It’s concerning to see that many structures in South Dakota that are of poor condition,” Chris Brozik said, the vice president of Civil Design Inc.

Steve Groen, the highway superintendent for Minnehaha County, is not surprised by the number of poor-quality bridges because of the age of the structures in his county alone.

“We have about 60 or 70 bridges that are over 50 years old. We have 34 bridges that are over 70 years old,” Groen said.

This is why they perform inspections of every bridge in their system every other year.

“We put a lot of pride into the safety of our entire system including bridges, culverts, and our roads. Our goal is to have a safe and efficient transportation system for all of our residents,” Groen said.

Bridges of all sizes carry large importance.

“A lot of everyday travel that farmers make, that grain producers make, that the local economy uses are right here in your local neighborhoods,” Brozik said.

