A Pleasant Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have been on a roller-coaster ride temperature wise over the past few days but milder air returned to the area Friday and it looks like that will continue through the weekend with dry conditions expected.

TODAY: A warm front will continue to push east of the region and a very weak cold front will slide through as well. We’ll have a clear to partly cloudy sky across the area and mild temperatures. All the cold front will do is shift the winds to the NW and it’ll become breezy as well with sustained winds of 10-25 mph. Highs will range from the 30s east to the 50s west.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear during the evening, but clouds will be on the increase throughout the night as a boundary sits to our west. Winds will be light out of the N and NW but will gradually shift to the S and SSE early Sunday morning. Lows will drop back into the single digits and teens.

SUNDAY: Cloud cover will persist across the area but we should see a decrease in clouds later in the day. Winds will be out of the S at 5-15 mph. Highs will range from the 20s east to the 40s and 50s west. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows mostly in the teens and the southerly breeze continuing.

MONDAY: Monday will be the warmest day of the week as another warm front pushes through. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy during the morning with some clearing later in the day. Highs will get into the 40s and 50s, but closer to 40 in southwest Minnesota and far northeast South Dakota. A cold front will move through Monday night and that will bring back the return of colder air yet again.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Conditions will remain dry Tuesday but it’ll be much colder compared to Monday. The storm system we have been watching the past few days continues to track further south, so snow chances have been dropped for the entire area heading into Wednesday. The sunshine and cold weather will continue into Thursday. Highs will be falling throughout the day Tuesday, with highs in the single digits and teens Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could remain below zero for highs in northeast South Dakota. Lows will likely drop below zero and it’s likely WIND CHILL ALERTS will once again be needed.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weather pattern looks to remain quiet as we head into the first full weekend of February. Temperatures look to rebound back to near seasonal averages, but models have been all over the place on this idea as some have trended colder and others warmer. The latest 8-14 day outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from February 5-11, indicates near to slightly above average temperatures with near to slightly below average precipitation.

