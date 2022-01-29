Avera Medical Minute
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1-28-22

Roosevelt, O’Gorman & Harrisburg boys along with Tea girls get victories
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, HARRISBURG & TEA S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Friday of January wasn’t short on prep basketball action in South Dakota. Click on the video viewer above for highlights from:

-#1 Roosevelt boys rallying from four down at half to win at #4 Washington 64-43

-#2 O’Gorman boys coming from behind to defeat Pierre 55-49

-Harrisburg winning a “Battle of the Tigers” with Marshall in boys prep hoops

-Tea girls getting a big 55-40 home win over Madison

