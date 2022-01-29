Avera Medical Minute
Ranked De Smet basketball teams keep rolling at Colman-Egan

Top-ranked Bulldog boys win 93-32 followed by 63-50 victory for #5 girls team
#1 Bulldog boys win 93-32 followed by 63-50 victory for #5 girls team
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since South Dakota prep basketball expanded to three classes nearly forty years ago only one school in Class B, Northwestern in 1991, has claimed both the girls and boys state championships in the same year.

More than thirty years later the basketball teams at De Smet might be poised to repeat that feat. Each team is coming off recent state title runs (boys last year, girls in 2019) and each are ranked in the South Dakota polls.

In the first half of a doubleheader at Colman-Egan the top-ranked Bulldog boys had no problem with the host Hawks, improving to 11-1 with a 93-32 victory. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Damon Wilkinson’s 20 points. SDSU-bound senior Kalen Garry scored 16, as did Kadyn Fast. George Jensen added 13 off the bench. Colman-Egan was paced by Levi Baumberger’s 10 points.

In the following girls game the fifth-ranked Bulldogs proved too much for the host Hawks, winning 63-50. Kennadi Bucholz led De Smet (12-1) with 18 points. Emma Albrecht added 17 points and Jada Burke scored 10.

Colman-Egan (10-4) got a game-high 22 points from Mackenzie Hemmer.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights from both games!

