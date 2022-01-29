SDSU wrestlers take down West Virginia

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s strength in the upper weights was on full display Friday night at Frost Arena as Jackrabbit wrestlers won the final four matches, including two for bonus points, in completing a 23-16 comeback victory over West Virginia before a season-high crowd of 1,406.

The 23rd-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference duals. West Virginia dropped to 5-4 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers held a 16-7 advantage through six matches after 12th-ranked Peyton Hall pinned SDSU’s Tanner Cook in a battle between nationally ranked wrestlers in the 165-pound matchup.

SDSU’s Cade DeVos started the comeback with an 11-1 major decision over Dennis Robin at 174 pounds. The 10th-ranked DeVos led 4-0 through two periods, but put together a strong third period in which he recorded a takedown and four-point near-fall before earning the final point with a riding-time advantage of more than four minutes.

The Jackrabbits’ other Cade - Cade King - pulled SDSU to within 16-14 with a hard-fought 5-3 decision over Anthony Carman. King tallied the go-ahead takedown in the 184-pound bout with about 25 seconds remaining, with the final point coming via riding time.

Tanner Sloan, ranked 12th at 197 pounds by Intermat, gave SDSU its first lead of the night with a first-period pin of Jackson Moomau. The reigning Big 12 Wrestler of the Week ran his winning streak to seven matches with his third consecutive win by fall.

Sealing the Jackrabbit victory was heavyweight A.J. Nevills, who improved to 10-2 in duals this season with a 9-6 decision over Michael Wolfgram. Nevills entered the match ranked 20th, while Wolfgram was ranked 24th.

West Virginia got out to a quick start, leading 7-0 after a major decision win by 11th-ranked Killian Cardinale at 125 pounds and an overtime victory by Garett Lautzenheiser over Jackrabbit newcomer Gabriel Tagg in the 133-pound matchup.

Clay Carlson, ranked seventh at 141 pounds put the Jackrabbits on the board with a 13-4 major decision against Caleb Rea, and Daniel Kimball tied up the match at 7-all with a 3-1 victory over Jeff Boyd at 149 pounds. The win by Kimball, which came on a takedown in the final 30 seconds, avenged an overtime loss to Boyd earlier in the month at the Southern Scuffle.

The Mountaineers grabbed a 10-7 lead heading into intermission as Alex Hornfeck posted a 4-0 decision versus SDSU’s Kenny O’Neil at 157 pounds.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State will be on the road for duals against a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 foes. The Jackrabbits begin their trip to the Sooner State with a Feb. 4 dual at third-ranked Oklahoma State, followed by a Feb. 6 matchup at No. 21 Oklahoma.

The dual at Oklahoma State is set for a 7 p.m. start at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

NOTES

South Dakota State has won all six dual meetings against West Virginia in a series dating back to the 2015-16 season

The Jackrabbits improved to 3-0 in home duals this season

The victory was the 30th for SDSU head coach Damion Hahn , who has compiled a 30-24 dual record in his four seasons with the Jackrabbits

SDSU reached the 10-win mark in duals for the seventh time in the Division I era (since 2004-05) and the second time under Hahn

Sloan recorded his 50th career victory (50-14 overall) and improved to 30-4 all-time in duals

DeVos improved to 10-1 in duals this season

Carlson joined Nevills at 10-2 in duals

#23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 23, WEST VIRGINIA 16

125: Killian Cardinale (WVU) major dec. Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 10-2 133: Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU) dec. #32 Gabriel Tagg (SDSU), 14-12 [SV-1] 141: #7 Clay Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Caleb Rea (WVU), 13-4 149: Daniel Kimball (SDSU) dec. Jeff Boyd (WVU), 3-1 157: Alex Hornfeck (WVU) dec. Kenny O’Neil (SDSU), 4-0 165: #12 Peyton Hall (WVU) def. #30 Tanner Cook (SDSU), by fall 4:24 174: #10 Cade DeVos (SDSU) major dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 11-1 184: Cade King (SDSU) dec. Anthony Carman (WVU), 5-3 197: #12 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) def. Jackson Moomau (WVU), by fall 2:23 285: #20 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) dec. #24 Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 9-6 Extra Match

133: Caleb Gross (SDSU) dec. Michael Dolan (WVU), 1-0

