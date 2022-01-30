Brandon Valley wrestlers win Les Tlustos Invitational
Pierre finishes runner-up
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament drawing closer the defending State A Champion Brandon Valley Lynx are showing no signs of slowing down.
The Lynx went to Brookings on Saturday and claimed the team championship at the Les Tlustos Invitational. You can click on the video viewer above for semifinal highlights. Team scores and full results are listed below:
G106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jett Yaggie of Yankton
- 2nd Place - Hannah Jensen of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Gladys Portillo of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Ariyana Bhakta of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place - Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley
Round 1
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 0:49)
- Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 2:00)
Round 2
- Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:31)
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Fall 1:50)
Round 3
- Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
- Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 1:00)
Round 4
- Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 2:27)
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:43)
Round 5
- Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. (Fall 1:01)
- Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
G113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 2nd Place - Keira Christ of Yankton
- 3rd Place - Ava Stanley of Brookings
- 4th Place - Grace Carson of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Yankton
Round 1
- Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. (Fall 3:12)
- Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)
Round 2
- Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)
- Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:26)
Round 3
- Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:44)
- Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)
Round 4
- Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. (For.)
- Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)
Round 5
- Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. (For.)
- Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:25)
G120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Riley Weisbeck of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington
Round 1
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Jr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-15, 8th. (Fall 1:45)
Round 2
- Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-15, 8th. (Fall 0:00)
Round 3
- Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 1:13)
G126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brooklyn Conrad of Ortonville
- 2nd Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 3rd Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley
- 4th Place - Cierra Strand of Brookings
- 5th Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Emily Hyde of Rapid City Central
1st Place Match
- Brooklyn Conrad (Ortonville) 11-5, Sr. over Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 10-10, 7th. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
- Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 13-4, Sr. over Cierra Strand (Brookings) 14-10, So. (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match
- Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 3-9, Fr. over Emily Hyde (Rapid City Central) 5-22, Jr. (Fall 0:56)
7th Place Match
- () , . over () , . (Bye)
G142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox
- 2nd Place - Saige Hinricher of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Hailey Fortney of West Central
Round 1
- Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 11-8, Jr. over Hailey Fortney (West Central) 14-11, 7th. (Dec 12-6)
Round 2
- Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 19-5, Sr. over Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 2:46)
Round 3
- Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 19-5, Sr. over Hailey Fortney (West Central) 14-11, 7th. (Fall 0:25)
G154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Annala Davis of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Anna Lee of Dakota Valley
Round 1
- Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 4-14, So. over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 3:08)
Round 2
- Maya Erickson (Brookings) 9-7, Jr. over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 4-14, So. (Fall 2:18)
Round 3
- Maya Erickson (Brookings) 9-7, Jr. over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 0:16)
G170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley
- 2nd Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley
Round 1
- Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 8-4, So. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 1-9, Jr. (Fall 3:21)
Round 2
- Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 8-4, So. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 1-9, Jr. (Fall 3:02)
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
G190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings
Round 1
- Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-0, So. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 9-4, So. (Fall 3:05)
Round 2
- Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-0, So. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 9-4, So. (Dec 8-6)
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
G285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Allison Foote of West Central
Round 1
- Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. (Fall 3:07)
Round 2
- Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:13)
Round 3
- Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. (Fall 0:28)
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Oedekoven of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Eli Greenman of Canby
- 5th Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 6th Place - Ryan Tschetter of Rapid City Central
- 7th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 8th Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 30-7, 8th. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-6, So. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 19-4, So. over Eli Greenman (Canby) 28-9, Fr. (Fall 1:49)
5th Place Match
- Karson Vessells (West Central) 32-9, 7th. over Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 22-17, Fr. (MD 10-2)
7th Place Match
- Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 19-12, So. over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 25-18, 7th. (SV-1 4-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Lincoln Schoenhard of Pierre
- 5th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 6th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
- 7th Place - Cruz Alhizer of Mitchell
- 8th Place - Carson Othoudt of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
1st Place Match
- Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 26-2, So. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 24-10, Fr. over Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 14-11, 8th. (Fall 2:46)
5th Place Match
- Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 23-16, 8th. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
- Cruz Alhizer (Mitchell) 12-16, Jr. over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 10-11, 7th. (Fall 3:13)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 3rd Place - Noah Williams of Pierre
- 4th Place - Kaileb Hubbard of Mitchell
- 5th Place - Lincoln Peters of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central
- 7th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings
- 8th Place - Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
1st Place Match
- Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 28-8, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 24-8, 8th. (MD 16-6)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Williams (Pierre) 26-15, Sr. over Kaileb Hubbard (Mitchell) 13-13, Jr. (Dec 12-6)
5th Place Match
- Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-10, 8th. over Rayce Whiting (West Central) 23-12, So. (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
- Spencer Christie (Brookings) 4-4, Jr. over Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 8-11, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
- 5th Place - Nate Williams of Pierre
- 6th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 8th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 32-4, Jr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 12-6)
3rd Place Match
- Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 35-11, So. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 28-10, 4th. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Nate Williams (Pierre) 25-13, Sr. over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 14-16, 8th. (Dec 9-4)
7th Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 18-9, So. over Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 13-11, 8th. (MD 11-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lane Fink of Canby
- 2nd Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre
- 4th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 7th Place - Jesse Jost of West Central
- 8th Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Lane Fink (Canby) 32-5, Jr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 25-11, So. over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-11, Sr. (MD 11-1)
5th Place Match
- Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-9, Sr. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-22, So. (Dec 12-6)
7th Place Match
- Jesse Jost (West Central) 22-12, So. over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 7-7, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre
- 3rd Place - Isaac Henry of Madison
- 4th Place - Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Brandon Sparks of Mitchell
- 6th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton
- 7th Place - Gabe Stern of Brookings
- 8th Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 32-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Henry (Madison) 23-6, Sr. over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 23-9, Sr. (Fall 4:59)
5th Place Match
- Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 17-9, Sr. over Paul McGlone (Yankton) 6-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)
7th Place Match
- Gabe Stern (Brookings) 15-10, Fr. over Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 11-7, So. (MD 9-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Lincoln Fink of Canby
- 3rd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place - Chase Carda of Pierre
- 6th Place - Jude Jarding of West Central
- 7th Place - Ian Hook of Rapid City Central
- 8th Place - Jess Englert of Madison
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 25-1, Jr. over Lincoln Fink (Canby) 29-6, Jr. (MD 14-2)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 24-11, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Chase Carda (Pierre) 23-13, Jr. over Jude Jarding (West Central) 17-13, So. (Fall 2:47)
7th Place Match
- Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) 18-13, Fr. over Jess Englert (Madison) 17-16, Sr. (For.)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre
- 2nd Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings
- 5th Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Sam Haar of Lennox
- 7th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids
- 8th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Deegan Houska (Pierre) 18-8, Jr. over Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 21-18, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 16-11, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 12-11, So. over Sam Haar (Lennox) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 4:01)
7th Place Match
- Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 13-11, Sr. over Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-17, Jr. (Fall 4:01)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Jayden Wiebe of Pierre
- 5th Place - Nick Wagner of Canby
- 6th Place - Layne Hess of Madison
- 7th Place - Nick Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
- 8th Place - Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 21-3, Jr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 32-6, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 17-3, Sr. over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre) 21-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Nick Wagner (Canby) 7-4, So. over Layne Hess (Madison) 16-13, Jr. (Fall 1:39)
7th Place Match
- Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 23-13, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 23-15, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Central
- 3rd Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 4th Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre
- 6th Place - Colin Horrocks of Harrisburg
- 7th Place - Chet Carda of West Central
- 8th Place - Ean Gilman of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 28-8, Jr. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Central) 26-10, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 19-2, Sr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
- Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 22-12, So. over Colin Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 24-11, So. over Ean Gilman (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 10-17, Sr. (Fall 0:50)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell
- 2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Chance Carda of Pierre
- 4th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 5th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
- 7th Place - Riley Kearin of Madison
- 8th Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 16-1, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 30-8, Sr. (Fall 5:25)
3rd Place Match
- Chance Carda (Pierre) 21-13, So. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 3:14)
5th Place Match
- Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 34-14, Sr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
7th Place Match
- Riley Kearin (Madison) 12-16, Sr. over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 15-12, Jr. (Dec 12-8)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox
- 4th Place - Parker Verhelst of Canby
- 5th Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings
- 7th Place - Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central
- 8th Place - Justin Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 27-3, Sr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 26-7, Jr. over Parker Verhelst (Canby) 23-15, Sr. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 27-11, Jr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 14-9, Jr. (MD 14-4)
7th Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 32-19, Jr. over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 4:50)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre
- 5th Place - Ethan Husser of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison
- 7th Place - Tim Lipp of Rapid City Central
- 8th Place - Jermaine Arrington of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial
1st Place Match
- Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 35-3, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 22-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 28-12, Jr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 19-14, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Husser (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-9, Sr. over Alex Swedlund (Madison) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 3:20)
7th Place Match
- Tim Lipp (Rapid City Central) 14-13, So. over Jermaine Arrington (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:22)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell
- 3rd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 7th Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre
- 8th Place - Chris Wirth of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 37-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 23-1, Sr. (MD 12-4)
3rd Place Match
- Zach Brady (Vermillion) 27-4, Sr. over Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 2:24)
5th Place Match
- Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 17-4, Sr. over James Olson (Brookings) 18-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 22-6, Jr. over Chris Wirth (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 15-14, Sr. (Fall 3:24)
