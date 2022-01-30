Brandon Valley wrestlers win Les Tlustos Invitational

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament drawing closer the defending State A Champion Brandon Valley Lynx are showing no signs of slowing down.

The Lynx went to Brookings on Saturday and claimed the team championship at the Les Tlustos Invitational. You can click on the video viewer above for semifinal highlights. Team scores and full results are listed below:

Final Team Standings (Dakota News Now)

G106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jett Yaggie of Yankton

2nd Place - Hannah Jensen of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Gladys Portillo of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Ariyana Bhakta of Dakota Valley

5th Place - Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley

Round 1

Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 0:49)

Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 2:00)

Round 2

Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:31)

Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Fall 1:50)

Round 3

Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 1:00)

Round 4

Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. over Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. (Fall 2:27)

Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Ariyana Bhakta (Dakota Valley) 1-8, So. (Fall 0:43)

Round 5

Jett Yaggie (Yankton) 8-3, Fr. over Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 9-2, Fr. (Fall 1:01)

Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 4-14, 7th. over Gladys Portillo (Brandon Valley) 1-13, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

G113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tavyn Valder of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place - Keira Christ of Yankton

3rd Place - Ava Stanley of Brookings

4th Place - Grace Carson of Brandon Valley

5th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Yankton

Round 1

Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. (Fall 3:12)

Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)

Round 2

Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)

Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:26)

Round 3

Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:44)

Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)

Round 4

Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. (For.)

Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Forfeit Forfeit (Yankton) 0-4, So. (For.)

Round 5

Tavyn Valder (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-6, 8th. over Ava Stanley (Brookings) 8-3, 8th. (For.)

Keira Christ (Yankton) 14-10, So. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 2-12, 7th. (Fall 0:25)

G120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Riley Weisbeck of Brookings

2nd Place - Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Olivia Kolbrek of Sioux Falls Washington

Round 1

Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Jr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-15, 8th. (Fall 1:45)

Round 2

Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. over Olivia Kolbrek (Sioux Falls Washington) 12-15, 8th. (Fall 0:00)

Round 3

Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. over Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Central) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 1:13)

G126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brooklyn Conrad of Ortonville

2nd Place - Reese Olson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place - Ariana Gomez of Dakota Valley

4th Place - Cierra Strand of Brookings

5th Place - Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids

6th Place - Emily Hyde of Rapid City Central

1st Place Match

Brooklyn Conrad (Ortonville) 11-5, Sr. over Reese Olson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 10-10, 7th. (Fall 2:57)

3rd Place Match

Ariana Gomez (Dakota Valley) 13-4, Sr. over Cierra Strand (Brookings) 14-10, So. (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 3-9, Fr. over Emily Hyde (Rapid City Central) 5-22, Jr. (Fall 0:56)

7th Place Match

() , . over () , . (Bye)

G142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alexis Fischer of Lennox

2nd Place - Saige Hinricher of Brookings

3rd Place - Hailey Fortney of West Central

Round 1

Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 11-8, Jr. over Hailey Fortney (West Central) 14-11, 7th. (Dec 12-6)

Round 2

Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 19-5, Sr. over Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 2:46)

Round 3

Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 19-5, Sr. over Hailey Fortney (West Central) 14-11, 7th. (Fall 0:25)

G154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maya Erickson of Brookings

2nd Place - Annala Davis of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Anna Lee of Dakota Valley

Round 1

Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 4-14, So. over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 3:08)

Round 2

Maya Erickson (Brookings) 9-7, Jr. over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 4-14, So. (Fall 2:18)

Round 3

Maya Erickson (Brookings) 9-7, Jr. over Anna Lee (Dakota Valley) 2-7, Fr. (Fall 0:16)

G170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gracie Delgado of Dakota Valley

2nd Place - Fantasia Felcher of Brandon Valley

Round 1

Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 8-4, So. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 1-9, Jr. (Fall 3:21)

Round 2

Gracie Delgado (Dakota Valley) 8-4, So. over Fantasia Felcher (Brandon Valley) 1-9, Jr. (Fall 3:02)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

G190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place - Maizy Mathis of Brookings

Round 1

Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-0, So. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 9-4, So. (Fall 3:05)

Round 2

Betsy Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-0, So. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 9-4, So. (Dec 8-6)

Round 3

This match has not been wrestled yet.

G285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place - Allison Foote of West Central

Round 1

Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. (Fall 3:07)

Round 2

Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. (Fall 2:13)

Round 3

Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-7, So. (Fall 0:28)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Oedekoven of Pierre

2nd Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Eli Greenman of Canby

5th Place - Karson Vessells of West Central

6th Place - Ryan Tschetter of Rapid City Central

7th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

8th Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

Alex Oedekoven (Pierre) 30-7, 8th. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-6, So. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 19-4, So. over Eli Greenman (Canby) 28-9, Fr. (Fall 1:49)

5th Place Match

Karson Vessells (West Central) 32-9, 7th. over Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) 22-17, Fr. (MD 10-2)

7th Place Match

Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 19-12, So. over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 25-18, 7th. (SV-1 4-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

2nd Place - Riley Schmidt of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Lincoln Schoenhard of Pierre

5th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox

6th Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

7th Place - Cruz Alhizer of Mitchell

8th Place - Carson Othoudt of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

1st Place Match

Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 26-2, So. over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) 22-10, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 24-10, Fr. over Lincoln Schoenhard (Pierre) 14-11, 8th. (Fall 2:46)

5th Place Match

Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 23-16, 8th. over Orlando Whiting (West Central) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Cruz Alhizer (Mitchell) 12-16, Jr. over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 10-11, 7th. (Fall 3:13)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison

3rd Place - Noah Williams of Pierre

4th Place - Kaileb Hubbard of Mitchell

5th Place - Lincoln Peters of Harrisburg

6th Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central

7th Place - Spencer Christie of Brookings

8th Place - Zach Palmer of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

1st Place Match

Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 28-8, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 24-8, 8th. (MD 16-6)

3rd Place Match

Noah Williams (Pierre) 26-15, Sr. over Kaileb Hubbard (Mitchell) 13-13, Jr. (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match

Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-10, 8th. over Rayce Whiting (West Central) 23-12, So. (Dec 9-5)

7th Place Match

Spencer Christie (Brookings) 4-4, Jr. over Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 8-11, 8th. (Dec 4-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

3rd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Chandler Carda of West Central

5th Place - Nate Williams of Pierre

6th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg

7th Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

8th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 32-4, Jr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 12-6)

3rd Place Match

Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 35-11, So. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 28-10, 4th. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Nate Williams (Pierre) 25-13, Sr. over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 14-16, 8th. (Dec 9-4)

7th Place Match

Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 18-9, So. over Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 13-11, 8th. (MD 11-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Fink of Canby

2nd Place - Brock Sparks of Mitchell

3rd Place - Tristan Spencer of Pierre

4th Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg

5th Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln

7th Place - Jesse Jost of West Central

8th Place - Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Lane Fink (Canby) 32-5, Jr. over Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 22-4, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

Tristan Spencer (Pierre) 25-11, So. over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-11, Sr. (MD 11-1)

5th Place Match

Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-9, Sr. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-22, So. (Dec 12-6)

7th Place Match

Jesse Jost (West Central) 22-12, So. over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 7-7, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Blake Judson of Pierre

3rd Place - Isaac Henry of Madison

4th Place - Blessing Taniah of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Brandon Sparks of Mitchell

6th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton

7th Place - Gabe Stern of Brookings

8th Place - Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 32-0, Jr. over Blake Judson (Pierre) 35-4, Sr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Henry (Madison) 23-6, Sr. over Blessing Taniah (Sioux Falls Washington) 23-9, Sr. (Fall 4:59)

5th Place Match

Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 17-9, Sr. over Paul McGlone (Yankton) 6-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)

7th Place Match

Gabe Stern (Brookings) 15-10, Fr. over Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 11-7, So. (MD 9-1)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jagger Tyler of Mitchell

2nd Place - Lincoln Fink of Canby

3rd Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

5th Place - Chase Carda of Pierre

6th Place - Jude Jarding of West Central

7th Place - Ian Hook of Rapid City Central

8th Place - Jess Englert of Madison

1st Place Match

Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 25-1, Jr. over Lincoln Fink (Canby) 29-6, Jr. (MD 14-2)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 24-11, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 24-6, Fr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Chase Carda (Pierre) 23-13, Jr. over Jude Jarding (West Central) 17-13, So. (Fall 2:47)

7th Place Match

Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) 18-13, Fr. over Jess Englert (Madison) 17-16, Sr. (For.)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Deegan Houska of Pierre

2nd Place - Tucker Vilhauer of Mitchell

3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg

4th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings

5th Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Sam Haar of Lennox

7th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids

8th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

Deegan Houska (Pierre) 18-8, Jr. over Tucker Vilhauer (Mitchell) 18-5, Sr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 21-18, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 16-11, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 12-11, So. over Sam Haar (Lennox) 16-14, Jr. (Fall 4:01)

7th Place Match

Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 13-11, Sr. over Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-17, Jr. (Fall 4:01)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings

2nd Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Jayden Wiebe of Pierre

5th Place - Nick Wagner of Canby

6th Place - Layne Hess of Madison

7th Place - Nick Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

8th Place - Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 21-3, Jr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 32-6, So. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 17-3, Sr. over Jayden Wiebe (Pierre) 21-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Nick Wagner (Canby) 7-4, So. over Layne Hess (Madison) 16-13, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

7th Place Match

Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 23-13, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 23-15, Sr. (Fall 3:44)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Graydon Bakke of Rapid City Central

3rd Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

4th Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre

6th Place - Colin Horrocks of Harrisburg

7th Place - Chet Carda of West Central

8th Place - Ean Gilman of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

1st Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 28-8, Jr. over Graydon Bakke (Rapid City Central) 26-10, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

3rd Place Match

Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 19-2, Sr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 33-10, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre) 22-12, So. over Colin Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-15, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

7th Place Match

Chet Carda (West Central) 24-11, So. over Ean Gilman (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 10-17, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe VanOverschelde of Mitchell

2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Chance Carda of Pierre

4th Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings

5th Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

7th Place - Riley Kearin of Madison

8th Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Joe VanOverschelde (Mitchell) 16-1, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 30-8, Sr. (Fall 5:25)

3rd Place Match

Chance Carda (Pierre) 21-13, So. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 3:14)

5th Place Match

Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 34-14, Sr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 21-9, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

7th Place Match

Riley Kearin (Madison) 12-16, Sr. over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 15-12, Jr. (Dec 12-8)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox

4th Place - Parker Verhelst of Canby

5th Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings

7th Place - Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central

8th Place - Justin Slater of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

1st Place Match

Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 27-3, Sr. over Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match

Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 26-7, Jr. over Parker Verhelst (Canby) 23-15, Sr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 27-11, Jr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 14-9, Jr. (MD 14-4)

7th Place Match

Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 32-19, Jr. over Justin Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 4:50)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place - Gavin Stotts of Pierre

5th Place - Ethan Husser of Sioux Falls Lincoln

6th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison

7th Place - Tim Lipp of Rapid City Central

8th Place - Jermaine Arrington of Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial

1st Place Match

Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 35-3, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 22-3, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 28-12, Jr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre) 19-14, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Ethan Husser (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-9, Sr. over Alex Swedlund (Madison) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 3:20)

7th Place Match

Tim Lipp (Rapid City Central) 14-13, So. over Jermaine Arrington (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial) 7-9, So. (Fall 3:22)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Beau Foote of Mitchell

3rd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion

4th Place - Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg

6th Place - James Olson of Brookings

7th Place - Joshua Rydberg of Pierre

8th Place - Chris Wirth of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 37-0, So. over Beau Foote (Mitchell) 23-1, Sr. (MD 12-4)

3rd Place Match

Zach Brady (Vermillion) 27-4, Sr. over Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 2:24)

5th Place Match

Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 17-4, Sr. over James Olson (Brookings) 18-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Joshua Rydberg (Pierre) 22-6, Jr. over Chris Wirth (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 15-14, Sr. (Fall 3:24)

