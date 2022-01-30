Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota Lottery player.

Saturday’s drawing highlighted a $73,783 Dakota Cash jackpot winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Lewis Drug, located at 2525 S. Ellis Rd. in Sioux Falls.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 18, 30, and 31. The odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Saturday’s winner, you’re asked to sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize. The Sioux Falls Lottery office is located at 3605 Western Ave., Suite B.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday.

