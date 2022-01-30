Jackrabbit men edge NDSU to finish season sweep

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a phenomenal showing at the free throw line and an electric crowd at Frost Arena to grab an 80-76 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday and improve to 10-0 in league play.

Three Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by Baylor Scheierman’s 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Douglas Wilson had 18 points, five rebounds, one block and two steals and Luke Appel had 14 points and a career-high eight rebounds.

SDSU, despite coming into the contest leading the nation in 3-point shooting, was only 1-of-12 from the arc today and was forced to score another way. The Jacks (19-4, 10-0 Summit League) made up for it at the free throw line, going 21-of-23 from the line for 91.3 percent while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.

The contest featured 10 lead changes and seven ties, with a lot of the back-and-forth happening in the first half. NDSU (14-8, 6-4) took the lead with 12:48 in the period and held onto that advantage.

That was until a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Wilson slam dunk that rocked Frost Arena, gave the Jacks the lead with less than four minutes left. SDSU and NDSU traded buckets throughout the remainder of the half, sending the teams to the locker room while tied at 38.

Second half action featured lead changes and physicality galore as the Bison and Jackrabbits battled throughout the final 20 minutes. With 7:03 left in the game, SDSU took the lead for good after going on an 8-0 run.

Several defensive stops and ree throw shooting from Scheierman and Matt Dentlinger, who went a combined 6-of-6 from the line in the final 41 seconds, helped solidify the victory for the Jacks.

NDSU was led by Rocky Kreuser, who finished with 25 points and eight rebounds.

Game Notes

Scheierman has now posted nine 20-point games in his career

Appel’s eight rebounds are a career high

Wilson is now 26th on the all-time scoring list with 1,184 points in his Jackrabbit career

SDSU has scored 80+ points in every Summit League game this season

SDSU is now 11-0 at home this season

SDSU has won 69 of its last 71 games in Frost Arena

Up Next:

SDSU will travel up to Grand Forks to play North Dakota on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

