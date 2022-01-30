O’Gorman captures Metro Conference Gymnastics Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman gymnastics team is hoping to make a splash in two weeks at the State Meet in Mitchell.

They’ll be going in with some good momentum after claiming the Metro Conference Meet as well as boasting the events All-Around champion on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights. Full team standings are below.

Won by O'Gorman. (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.