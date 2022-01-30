Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman captures Metro Conference Gymnastics Championship

Knights’ Maeve Boetel wins All-Around title
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The O’Gorman gymnastics team is hoping to make a splash in two weeks at the State Meet in Mitchell.

They’ll be going in with some good momentum after claiming the Metro Conference Meet as well as boasting the events All-Around champion on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls.

