SDSU women roll in Fargo

Jacks finish sweep of NDSU with 76-60 victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team went nearly wire-to-wire with the lead on Saturday night in Fargo, defeating North Dakota State 76-60 to finish a season sweep of the Bison.

SDSU (14-8, 10-1) was led by Myah Selland’s game-high 23 points. Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard each scored 12 points while North Dakota native Tylee Irwin added ten points.

The Jacks host arch rival and Summit League leader South Dakota next Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

