SDSU women roll in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team went nearly wire-to-wire with the lead on Saturday night in Fargo, defeating North Dakota State 76-60 to finish a season sweep of the Bison.

SDSU (14-8, 10-1) was led by Myah Selland’s game-high 23 points. Paige Meyer and Paiton Burckhard each scored 12 points while North Dakota native Tylee Irwin added ten points.

The Jacks host arch rival and Summit League leader South Dakota next Saturday at 2:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

