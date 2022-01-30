Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Schulte Subura organized a ski and snowboard race taking place at Great Bear Ski Valley Sunday with proceeds going to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Registration is $10 and ends at 12:15 PM with races starting at 1:00 PM. Schulte Subura will match all money raised.

Sarah and Mike Schulte joined Dakota News Now to talk about the fundraiser as well as discuss a significant award that they were nominated for.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.