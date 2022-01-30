Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship

Jamie Smith, 50, will launch a bid as the Democrats’ primary candidate for governor in 2022.
Rep. Jamie Smith
Rep. Jamie Smith(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota State Representative Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) will make a run at the governorship this year.

Smith, 50, has represented District 15 in the South Dakota State House since 2017. He has served as Minority Leader for Democrats in the State House since 2019.

An Augustana University graduate, Smith currently works as a realtor for Hegg Realtors in Sioux Falls. Prior to that, Smith was an educator and coach in Sioux Falls. He and his wife, Kjerstin, have two sons.

Barry Hulse of Vermillion is the only candidate in the race currently for Democrats. On the Republican side, incumbent Governor Kristi Noem currently faces a primary challenge from former Speaker of the House and current state representative Steve Haugaard.

Smith declined to comment on his upcoming candidacy, but an announcement is expected in a matter of days.

“South Dakotans should tune in Tuesday for an exciting announcement,” said South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmantraut.

South Dakota primary elections will take place on June 7th.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Voice recording raises questions over origin of Ravnsborg telemarketing campaign
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital
Wayne Stenehjem
ND Attorney General Stenehjem passes away at age 68

Latest News

The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting Sioux Falls Area Humane Society
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins