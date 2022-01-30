Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Top teams battle at Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Girls Classic

Wagner edges Luverne, Dakota Valley tops MV/P and Florence-Henry beats Winner despite Swedlund’s milestone
At Elmen Center featuring Wagner-Luverne, Dakota Valley-MV/P and Florence-Henry vs. Winner
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy day of basketball at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana University featured some great late matchups at the Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Classic.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Wagner (ranked #1 in South Dakota Class A) holding off Luverne 45-40

-Dakota Valley (ranked #4 in Class A) defeating Mount Vernon/Plankinton 51-43

-Florence-Henry topping Winner 48-43 despite Winner’s Bella Swedlund topping the 2,000 career point mark

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
17-year-old dies in fatal crash
Voice recording raises questions over origin of Ravnsborg telemarketing campaign
A woman in Pennsylvania is being praised for helping rescue an animal in need, but wildlife...
Rescued mystery animal escapes animal hospital
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say

Latest News

During game at Elmen Center against Mount Vernon/Plankinton
Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Girls Classic
Hook shot vs. UND
Coyote men bounce back with big win over UND
In huddle during game at NDSU
SDSU women roll in Fargo
In huddle during game at NDSU
SDSU women roll in Fargo