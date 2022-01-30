Top teams battle at Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Girls Classic
Wagner edges Luverne, Dakota Valley tops MV/P and Florence-Henry beats Winner despite Swedlund’s milestone
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A busy day of basketball at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana University featured some great late matchups at the Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Classic.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-Wagner (ranked #1 in South Dakota Class A) holding off Luverne 45-40
-Dakota Valley (ranked #4 in Class A) defeating Mount Vernon/Plankinton 51-43
-Florence-Henry topping Winner 48-43 despite Winner’s Bella Swedlund topping the 2,000 career point mark
