20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night around 7:30 p.m. a mugging took place in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, reported a 20-year-old victim was walking downtown when Jacob Andrew Thinelk, 28 from Sioux Falls (left), and Jahmel Jesse Hawkwing, 29 from Sioux Falls (right), approached him asking for money.

The victim said he did not have any money and kept walking, but noticed the aggressors were following him. They confronted the young man again after a while. One of them said he had a knife, gesturing to his coat pocket without actually showing the knife, and asked for money again.

The victim gave them some cash, and Thinelk threatened the victim not to come back to that area again.

The victim reported the incident soon after and police found Theinelk and Hawkwing in a casino near 11th and Spring Ave.

Both were arrested for robbery, Thinelk was also charged with simple assault for threatening the victim not to come back.

No knife was found on the suspects when they were arrested.

