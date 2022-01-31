69th Annual Sioux Empire Livestock Show wraps up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Livestock Show wrapped up Sunday with some of their larger events, including the collegiate livestock judging contest. The collegiate livestock show is not only a great event for Sioux Falls, but it is also a great event for students across the country that compete.

Hundreds of students attend this event each year in hopes of crafting their skills and gaining more experience. Livestock Judging Coordinator Derek Little says each competitor goes through the same process.

“They’re asked to judge twelve different classes and put a placing to them and then they essentially have to talk to an official and give a little minute and a half speech of why they placed things the way they did and kind of back up their decision making,” Little said.

Many of these students have put in countless hours of preparation for these livestock events. General manager of the Sioux Empire Show Holly Rader stresses the importance of these shows for students.

“They’ve worked their whole life to get to this point, and then the dream is that they will gain a lot of skills and be able to after college go on and judge national livestock shows around the nation,” Rader said.

As well as providing a platform for students, the event also supports businesses throughout Sioux Falls,

“We have 350 students from around the nation every single one of those students stayed in a hotel room last night, and most likely the night before, because they’ve been practicing in the region preparing for this competition,” Rader said.

After finishing a long day, students got to attend an awards banquet where they receive recognition for their hard work and time.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.